And In Full Bloom... by bjywamer
Photo 1595

And In Full Bloom...

So happy I can enjoy this rosebush for a bit longer as it is showing several buds for a second unexpected blooming!

12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful color!
August 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
August 15th, 2025  
