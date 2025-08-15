Previous
Next
Waning August Moon by bjywamer
Photo 1597

Waning August Moon

One of these days I plan to get a moon capture with my 600 mm lens. Until then, this will have to suffice!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great capture, Barb! I love the contrast! Fav
August 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A wonderful capture
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact