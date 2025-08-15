Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1597
Waning August Moon
One of these days I plan to get a moon capture with my 600 mm lens. Until then, this will have to suffice!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4359
photos
94
followers
109
following
437% complete
365
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th August 2025 4:46am
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
august
Heather
ace
A great capture, Barb! I love the contrast! Fav
August 19th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A wonderful capture
August 19th, 2025
