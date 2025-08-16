Previous
Firey Day's End by bjywamer
Photo 1598

Firey Day's End

I was amazed at the change in the sky to the direction often take a sunset photo. Some minutes before this it looked nothing like this! Not sure I have ever seen our night sky this red...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! On fire! (in a good way) Just stunning, Barb! Fav
August 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
August 19th, 2025  
Cathy
Gorgeous sky!!!
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact