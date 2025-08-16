Sign up
Previous
Photo 1598
Firey Day's End
I was amazed at the change in the sky to the direction often take a sunset photo. Some minutes before this it looked nothing like this! Not sure I have ever seen our night sky this red...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
3
4
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4359
photos
94
followers
109
following
437% complete
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
303
694
1171
1596
1597
1598
1172
695
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th August 2025 8:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
night
,
sky
,
sunset
,
evening
,
silhouettes
Heather
ace
Wow! On fire! (in a good way) Just stunning, Barb! Fav
August 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
August 19th, 2025
Cathy
Gorgeous sky!!!
August 19th, 2025
