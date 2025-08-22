Sign up
Previous
Photo 1601
So Tiny...Was It a House?
Seen sitting on what appears to be a trailer for either hauling it into this location or in expectation of moving it elsewhere. Odd thing is that it is in the alley a few blocks down from our home...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
buildings
,
abandoned
,
structures
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and captured and so interesting looking. I does look like a little house.
August 24th, 2025
