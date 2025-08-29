Sign up
Previous
Photo 1606
"Yes, I Can Balance On One Leg!"
While the rest of the family was at the ponds edge, this one (Mama? Papa?) was on the bank, also preening.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4378
photos
94
followers
109
following
440% complete
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1176
699
1603
1604
1605
1606
1177
700
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th August 2025 10:14am
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
swans
,
waterfowl
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture and titled
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha what a show off.
September 1st, 2025
