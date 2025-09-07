Sign up
Photo 1609
Yes, He Is!
Taken just before leaving our Sunday worship service...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so greatly appreciated!
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4384
photos
94
followers
109
following
Tags
church
,
signs
,
sundays
