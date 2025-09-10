Previous
Mystery Shrub by bjywamer
Mystery Shrub

I liked the mix of colors in this shrub in front our our dentist's office. I don't know what it's called, though ..

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Barb

Photo Details

