Photo 1616
BNSF Railroad Car
One of the railroad cars passing by the parking lot where our truck was broken down and we were awaiting for help to arrive! Photo taken out of boredom! LOL
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4400
photos
94
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th September 2025 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railroad
,
trains
Dorothy
ace
Hope all is well!
September 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
@illinilass
Thanks, Dorothy! Yes, all back in working order after about two hours of effort and then the discovery of a problem with the pulley that required us to leave our truck there overnight. Brother-in-law brought us home and the next day, another friend of ours fixed the pulley problem and he and brother-in-law brought the truck to us! No labor charges by either! A big blessing! ☺️
September 20th, 2025
