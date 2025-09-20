Sign up
Photo 1618
Joy In A Jar...
We still have so many sunflowers blooming that I thought I should bring a few blooms inside to enjoy. I especially love the rusty-colored ones!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
flowers
sunflowers
Susan Klassen
ace
Love this! These are so beautiful! Lovely capture.
September 21st, 2025
