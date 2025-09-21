Previous
A lovely Montana Evening... by bjywamer
Photo 1619

A lovely Montana Evening...

So, yesterday we took an impromptu evening drive on the Bench Road above our little community and it was so enjoyable! It was great to get out of the house for a bit! The land up there is all farm/ranch land, the views expansive, and the air smells so nice!

Sadly, we had to cut our evening drive short and head home due to the chronic pain in my back, hip, and right leg flaring up. Sometimes in October I will be having back surgery which we are hoping will greatly relief the leg pain. Prayers for its success would be most welcome!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Diane ace
Beautiful scene! I am sorry you are having pain. I hope the surgery goes well.

I just watched A River Runs through It. Montana is a beautiful place.
September 22nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely!
September 22nd, 2025  
Marj ace
Awesome image. Will be praying for you.
September 22nd, 2025  
