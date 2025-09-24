Sign up
Previous
Photo 1621
Gypsy Wagon?
Saw this colorful wagon sitting behind a jeep in town in a residential neighborhood. Couldn't resist a photo! At first it reminded me of a sheepherder's wagon but no one was around to ask about it...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th September 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colorful
,
wagons
,
tiny houses
Joan Robillard
ace
Good find
September 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
It's quite enchanting with its colours and with the designs on the door and the side window cover. There has to be a story here- if only we knew. A nice shot, Barb! Fav
September 25th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice find and capture
September 26th, 2025
