Gypsy Wagon? by bjywamer
Photo 1621

Gypsy Wagon?

Saw this colorful wagon sitting behind a jeep in town in a residential neighborhood. Couldn't resist a photo! At first it reminded me of a sheepherder's wagon but no one was around to ask about it...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Barb

Joan Robillard ace
Good find
September 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
It's quite enchanting with its colours and with the designs on the door and the side window cover. There has to be a story here- if only we knew. A nice shot, Barb! Fav
September 25th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice find and capture
September 26th, 2025  
