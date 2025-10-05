Previous
Next
A View Across Ninepipe Reservoir... by bjywamer
Photo 1628

A View Across Ninepipe Reservoir...

Ninepipe Reservoir is acres and acres of wetland where ducks, geese, swans, and lots of other waterfowl can be seen. I loved the sunlight breaking through the clouds as we left our friend's memorial.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact