Photo 1628
Harvest Moon
Only a day after it was completely full! ☺️
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
5
4
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
october
,
harvest
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I've just taken one today - first time I could see it! Big chunk out of it now!
October 9th, 2025
Heather
ace
Nicely-done, Barb! Like a big orange suspended in space! Fav
October 9th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous fav
October 10th, 2025
