Previous
Next
Long May She Wave.... by bjywamer
Photo 1633

Long May She Wave....

A nice wind was blowing this day, so I didn't want to pass up a capture of our national flag fully unfurled!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact