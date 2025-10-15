Sign up
Photo 1634
A Frame Full of Autumn Color
Self-explanatory! ☺️🍁
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4440
photos
93
followers
93
following
447% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th October 2025 3:21pm
Exif
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
october
Chrissie
ace
Stunning colours
October 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so beautiful
October 20th, 2025
