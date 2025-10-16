Library Cat

Library Cat is the title of this 1000-piece puzzle that I finally completed! I had chosen this one because I love books, and cats! My youngest grandson should get most of the credit for the work done on this puzzle since we started it (a year ago, Christmas?!). Logan would work on it with me every time he was here at our house. It finally got to the stage where only the black cat and a piece here and there in the books was uncompleted. I made up my mind to press in and finish it to surprise him before Logan would see it next. This weekend he spent a few nights with us and he and I began a brand-new 1000-pice puzzle with a Christmas theme! 😁



