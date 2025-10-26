Previous
Next
A Gathering of Geese... by bjywamer
Photo 1641

A Gathering of Geese...

Seen awhile back at one of the ponds we pass frequently. There were many more than just these!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
They look as though they are on a mission.
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact