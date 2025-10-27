Previous
Final Dahlia Bloom by bjywamer
Photo 1638

Final Dahlia Bloom

Frost expected any night now. This will probably be the last of the buds on this dahlia to bloom.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
What a beaut
October 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
October 28th, 2025  
Heather ace
A really pretty capture, Barb! I love the colours and your bokeh! Fav
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact