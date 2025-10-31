Sign up
Photo 1641
Favorite Tree
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
4
4
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
5
4
4
365
NIKON D5600
31st October 2025 10:29am
ducks
reflections
mountains
scenery
ponds
montana
gloria jones
ace
The backdrop of mountains is stunning.
November 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
What a fabulous shot huge fav
November 3rd, 2025
Diane
ace
Wow--awesome mountains and reflections.
November 3rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a delight
November 3rd, 2025
