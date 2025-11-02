Sign up
Photo 1646
Hornet's Nest
High in a tree in our friend's front yard! Taken while in Missoula the Sunday before my back surgery...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4483
photos
93
followers
93
following
453% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd November 2025 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
nests
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my gosh this is hugh
November 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
Crikey it is enormous. Hope it isn't occupied. I was stung by a hornet a few years ago and it was very painful
November 26th, 2025
Christina
ace
Oh wow that's big!
November 26th, 2025
