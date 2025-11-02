Previous
Hornet's Nest by bjywamer
Hornet's Nest

High in a tree in our friend's front yard! Taken while in Missoula the Sunday before my back surgery...

2nd November 2025

Barb

@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski
Oh my gosh this is hugh
November 26th, 2025  
Babs
Crikey it is enormous. Hope it isn't occupied. I was stung by a hornet a few years ago and it was very painful
November 26th, 2025  
Christina
Oh wow that's big!
November 26th, 2025  
