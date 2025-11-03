Previous
Lazy Autumn Days by bjywamer
Photo 1642

Lazy Autumn Days

I liked the colors of autumn here that won't be with us much longer and the assorted ducks floating lazily along.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
