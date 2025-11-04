Previous
Clever Autumn Artwork by bjywamer
Clever Autumn Artwork

I saw this in a room.at our Senior Center when I was at Bible study today . The room we use doubles as a Sunday School room and I loved this artwork which was a portion of a mural there.Because I love Autumn leaves I thought it was especially clever and appealing to have actual leaves incorporated on the painted tree. 🍁😊

On a other note, you may not see much posting by me, at least for the next several days, as I am having back surgery on November 6th. Your prayers for a successful surgery, with no complications, and a speedy recovery would be greatly appreciated!

Many thanks for all your visits, favs, and encouraging words!
