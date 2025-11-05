Sign up
Previous
Photo 1644
At The Edge of the Pond - SOOC
I like these trees along the pond's edge. Just behind and between them, in the rushes, is where the swans had their nest this Spring.
Off to the hospital for my back surgery now. Hope to at least browse all your great photos as I recover, even if I have no new ones to post. 😊
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4465
photos
93
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th November 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
ponds
,
montana
