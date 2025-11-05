Previous
At The Edge of the Pond - SOOC by bjywamer
Photo 1644

At The Edge of the Pond - SOOC

I like these trees along the pond's edge. Just behind and between them, in the rushes, is where the swans had their nest this Spring.

Off to the hospital for my back surgery now. Hope to at least browse all your great photos as I recover, even if I have no new ones to post. 😊

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Barb

Photo Details

