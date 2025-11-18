Previous
A Break in the Clouds... by bjywamer
Photo 1653

A Break in the Clouds...

It was nice to see this break in the clouds above my head as it was so foggy at ground level.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
God’s glory captured so nicely.
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact