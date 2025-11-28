Sign up
Previous
Photo 1659
Snowy Morning
Finally getting our first real snow of the season. It's so pretty and easy for me to enjoy while sitting inside out warm home. ☺️❄️
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
1
0
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4487
photos
93
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th November 2025 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
november
,
montana
Annie-Sue
You're definitely in the best place!
November 28th, 2025
