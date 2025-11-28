Previous
Snowy Morning by bjywamer
Photo 1659

Snowy Morning

Finally getting our first real snow of the season. It's so pretty and easy for me to enjoy while sitting inside out warm home. ☺️❄️

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
You're definitely in the best place!
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact