Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1660
A Modest Barn in the Snow...
The red of this small barn caught my eye as we were zooming down the highway. I was happy the main subject was in focus when I looked at the photo once we got home! ☺️
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
1
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4490
photos
93
followers
93
following
454% complete
View this month »
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
Latest from all albums
721
1657
1210
1658
1659
1660
1211
722
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
30th November 2025 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
scenery
,
barns
,
montana
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful, rural, snowy scene
December 2nd, 2025
