A Modest Barn in the Snow... by bjywamer
A Modest Barn in the Snow...

The red of this small barn caught my eye as we were zooming down the highway. I was happy the main subject was in focus when I looked at the photo once we got home! ☺️

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful, rural, snowy scene
December 2nd, 2025  
