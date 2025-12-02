Pristine #2

Here is another look at the pristine snow in our front yard!



For those of you who believe in the power of prayer, please lift up my hubby, Ken, who took a fall this afternoon in his workshop. We had to have him transported by ambulance to the hospital in Ronan. Nothing broken but he had absolutely no strength in his legs. So, he was admitted to the hospital around 9 p.m. They did a CT scan on his neck, back, and brain. Hoping for good report from those!



Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!