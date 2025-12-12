Sign up
Photo 1665
Heading Home...
Took this on the drive home from the hospital. Thought the sky was especially pretty!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4501
photos
92
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
12th December 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
,
scenery
,
montana
Diane
Beautiful mountains and sky. I hope you and Ken are doing OK.
December 16th, 2025
