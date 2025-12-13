Previous
Main Street, Ronan by bjywamer
Main Street, Ronan

Leaving the hospital, this is the view down Main Street toward the mountains. I love all the festive Christmas lights and, of course, how the setting sun was still lighting up those mountains ahead!

13th December 2025

Barb

@bjywamer
