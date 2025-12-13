Sign up
Previous
Photo 1666
Main Street, Ronan
Leaving the hospital, this is the view down Main Street toward the mountains. I love all the festive Christmas lights and, of course, how the setting sun was still lighting up those mountains ahead!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so very much appreciated!
13th December 2025
13th Dec 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
13th December 2025 5:03pm
Tags
christmas
,
mountains
,
december
,
ronan
