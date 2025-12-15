Previous
Gunslinger... by bjywamer
Photo 1668

Gunslinger...

I really like this carved statue of a western gunslinger that stands outside of a bank here in Ronan.

P.S. Guess he's a lawman since he's wearing a badge! LOL

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Marj ace
Very Cool !
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He'll have a hard time slinging the gun while holding a Christmas reef 😸
December 18th, 2025  
