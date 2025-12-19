Our Christmas Tree

Thanks to three friends who came by to help, I do have a live Christmas tree in the living room. One of them insisted that I also let them string the lights around the tree. If I hadn't agreed it would be a dark Christmas indeed in our home without Ken here... This morning I put candy canes on it and two lovely ornaments that I was given for my birthday last week. It remains to be seen how many more decorations I manage to add, since I spend most of my days visiting Ken at the hospital half an hour from our home. For whomever sees this who have been replying on my other recent posts with good wishes and prayers for me and for Ken...a thousand thanks! I love my 365 community! 😘