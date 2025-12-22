Previous
Tractor And Boulder by bjywamer
Photo 1671

Tractor And Boulder

This is a closeup from my Other Favs album of today. I just liked the juxtaposition of the tractor next to this large boulder...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact