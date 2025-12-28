Previous
Mission Mountains by bjywamer
Mission Mountains

Another view of the amazing Mission Mountains, looking down Main Street in Ronan as I left the hospital...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated! Happy New Year 2026, everyone!
Barb

@bjywamer
Photo Details

