January's Full Moon by bjywamer
Photo 1677

January's Full Moon

Not my best moon shot but will have to do this time...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
I really like this, Barb! The silhouettes at the edge of the moon add a moodiness to your capture! Fav
January 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 4th, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
That is really lovely! I have a thing about moon pictures, especially if they are ethereal, such as this!
January 4th, 2026  
