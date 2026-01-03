Sign up
Photo 1677
January's Full Moon
Not my best moon shot but will have to do this time...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
3
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4521
photos
93
followers
94
following
459% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd January 2026 6:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
winter
,
january
Heather
ace
I really like this, Barb! The silhouettes at the edge of the moon add a moodiness to your capture! Fav
January 4th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 4th, 2026
Madeleine Pennock
ace
That is really lovely! I have a thing about moon pictures, especially if they are ethereal, such as this!
January 4th, 2026
