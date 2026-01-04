Previous
Unusual Evening Sky by bjywamer
Photo 1678

Unusual Evening Sky

This caught my eye as I was driving home last evening....

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! Those swirling clouds are amazing! I love the light and dark mixed together, too! Fav
January 4th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful view- one of those times you're glad the Lord has you there to see it.
January 4th, 2026  
Krista Marson ace
nice whispy clouds
January 5th, 2026  
