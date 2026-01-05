Sign up
Previous
Photo 1679
A More Distant View....
Yesterday I chose to post a zoomed in view of this glorious sky. I think I actually like this more distant view better... What say you?
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so very appreciated!
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4522
photos
93
followers
94
following
460% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
3rd January 2026 4:48pm
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
highway
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking sky.
January 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
I like the feeling of movement in this photo… They are both great photos of your journeys…
January 5th, 2026
