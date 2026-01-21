Previous
What is it? by bjywamer
Photo 1681

What is it?

Have no idea what this character is but it certainly caught my eye! 😊

Sorry for my lengthy absence from here and it's not due to change anytime soon. Ken has had a very rough time of it since his back surgery on the 7th. I am having to travel a lot and staying away from home 3-4 nights each week down here in Missoula near where Ken is in a rehab facility. He has still not been able to truly begin rehabbing, as he fell out of his wheelchair last Sunday evening and broke three toes. 🥺 So, realistically, he may not be back in our home for months yet. Because of that, he has experienced some depression. Your prayers for both of us would be so very appreciated! I am very worn down mentally and emotionally. Still love seeing all your great photos when I get a few moments to pop on here.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact