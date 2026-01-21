What is it?

Have no idea what this character is but it certainly caught my eye! 😊



Sorry for my lengthy absence from here and it's not due to change anytime soon. Ken has had a very rough time of it since his back surgery on the 7th. I am having to travel a lot and staying away from home 3-4 nights each week down here in Missoula near where Ken is in a rehab facility. He has still not been able to truly begin rehabbing, as he fell out of his wheelchair last Sunday evening and broke three toes. 🥺 So, realistically, he may not be back in our home for months yet. Because of that, he has experienced some depression. Your prayers for both of us would be so very appreciated! I am very worn down mentally and emotionally. Still love seeing all your great photos when I get a few moments to pop on here.