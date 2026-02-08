My Handsome Husband!

It's been about two weeks since I last posted anything here on 365. This photo of Ken was also taken by his sis, somewhat more recently. While I think Ken looks good, to me his smile is more forced and kind of resigned to his lot... I currently spend the weekends and Mondays at home and then return to Missoula for Tuesday through Friday so I can be with Ken. We miss each other greatly on the days when I'm not there, and, naturally he misses me every day when I have to leave to go to our son's home for the night! As always, we both thank each of you who have expressed love, concern, prayers, and well wishes! I truly hope my next photo of Ken will be of him here at home in his recliner with Pippi on his lap!