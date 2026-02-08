Previous
My Handsome Husband! by bjywamer
My Handsome Husband!

It's been about two weeks since I last posted anything here on 365. This photo of Ken was also taken by his sis, somewhat more recently. While I think Ken looks good, to me his smile is more forced and kind of resigned to his lot... I currently spend the weekends and Mondays at home and then return to Missoula for Tuesday through Friday so I can be with Ken. We miss each other greatly on the days when I'm not there, and, naturally he misses me every day when I have to leave to go to our son's home for the night! As always, we both thank each of you who have expressed love, concern, prayers, and well wishes! I truly hope my next photo of Ken will be of him here at home in his recliner with Pippi on his lap!
He does look rather fed up. Hope he is home again soon. Being at home always aids recovery.
February 9th, 2026  
