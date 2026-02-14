Sign up
Previous
Photo 1686
Forgotten...
I love this abandoned building seen on the alternative route we have taken to our church to avoid some of the Missoula traffic.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
14th February 2026
14th Feb 26
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4530
photos
94
followers
94
following
461% complete
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1220
1686
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th February 2026 11:19am
Tags
buildings
,
abandoned
,
structures
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 3rd, 2026
Hazel
ace
The almost monotone palette suits the scene well, Barb! Grey and a bit sad. A lovely composition you have made!
March 3rd, 2026
