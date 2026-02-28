Previous
Next
"What's That I Hear?" by bjywamer
Photo 1687

"What's That I Hear?"

The caption I chose is what came to my mind when I considered the pose this squirrel took... Doesn't he have a beautiful tail?! 😊

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
462% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
cute
March 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice one!
March 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact