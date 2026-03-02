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Early Evening Moon by bjywamer
Photo 1689

Early Evening Moon

Posting today but this was taken yesterday evening!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
pale and calm :-)
March 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
March 17th, 2026  
Heather ace
A simple yet dramatic capture, Barb! Really nice! Fav
March 17th, 2026  
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