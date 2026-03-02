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Photo 1689
Early Evening Moon
Posting today but this was taken yesterday evening!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details
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4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st March 2026 5:54pm
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moon
,
trees
,
evening
Annie-Sue
ace
pale and calm :-)
March 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
March 17th, 2026
Heather
ace
A simple yet dramatic capture, Barb! Really nice! Fav
March 17th, 2026
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