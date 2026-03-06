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Photo 1690
Jesus Is The Way...
Seen on the side of a private home in Missoula... Taken from inside my vehicle.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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2
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2
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365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th March 2026 3:01pm
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signs
,
gospel
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Time to remember
March 17th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Amen.
March 17th, 2026
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