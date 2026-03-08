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Feasting On Our Sunflowers by bjywamer
Photo 1691

Feasting On Our Sunflowers

Whichever if our squirrel visitors this is, he/she gorges on the sunflowers we put out. I especially liked this pose!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
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Heather ace
Yes, very intent looking! Fav
March 17th, 2026  
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