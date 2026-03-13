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A Snowy Backdrop! by bjywamer
Photo 1692

A Snowy Backdrop!

I love that I managed to capture our snowfall behind this morning's visitor!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so appreciated!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
very cute...
March 18th, 2026  
ByBri ace
|Beautiful against that background..
March 18th, 2026  
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