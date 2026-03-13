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Photo 1692
A Snowy Backdrop!
I love that I managed to capture our snowfall behind this morning's visitor!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so appreciated!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details
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2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th March 2026 6:10pm
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animals
,
backyard
,
snowfall
,
squirrels
Beverley
ace
very cute...
March 18th, 2026
ByBri
ace
|Beautiful against that background..
March 18th, 2026
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