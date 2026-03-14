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Previous
Photo 1693
Trapper
Our dog, Trapper, is enjoying the snow, despite how it may look. His best friend, Koda, is here this weekend and they enjoy romping together as the snow is falling in our backyard!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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1
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365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th March 2026 8:59am
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animals
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pets
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backyard
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dogs
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snowfall
Beverley
ace
beautiful Trapper... he looks happy
March 18th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture he looks like he has been rolling in it fav!
March 18th, 2026
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