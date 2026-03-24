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Pippi In Profile by bjywamer
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Pippi In Profile

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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