A Rare Smile...

I was happy to get this photo of Ken on Easter Day as we all sat at the dinner table. I just said, "Ken!" and he turned his head and smiled. We don't see that happy face very often these days as his at-home rehab drags on without a lot of progress. 🥺 However, we're grateful for Partners In Home Care which, approved by the VA, sends several different people each week to work with Ken to, hopefully, build up his leg strength and balance so that he can use a walker once more and not remain wheelchair bound. Continued prayers would be much appreciated! 🤗