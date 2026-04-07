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Previous
Photo 1700
Golden Glow
I love how the setting sun was illuminating the weeping willow in our neighbor's yard.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details
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8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th April 2026 7:57pm
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sunset
,
trees
,
evening
,
silhouettes
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely
April 16th, 2026
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