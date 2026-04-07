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Golden Glow by bjywamer
Photo 1700

Golden Glow

I love how the setting sun was illuminating the weeping willow in our neighbor's yard.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2026  
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