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Butterfly Bush Bloom by bjywamer
Photo 1719

Butterfly Bush Bloom

Trying again this year to see if the second butterfly bush my friend has given me will survive and thrive...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great colors
July 1st, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
July 1st, 2026  
Beverley ace
I’ve always liked these little flowers as a big flower… gorgeous colours too
July 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 1st, 2026  
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