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"Roxanne" Cranesbill by bjywamer
Photo 1720

"Roxanne" Cranesbill

I love this perennial geranium that my friend gave me last year! She gave me two plants and they are blooming and spreading nicely!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs! All are greatly appreciated!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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BeckyJo
Very pretty!
July 2nd, 2026  
Marj ace
Nice little bug of the geranium.
July 2nd, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026  
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